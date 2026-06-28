A Range Rover Catches Fire in the Center Area of Skopje

A Range Rover vehicle caught fire early this morning in Skopje, at around 4 a.m.

According to the Ministry of Interior, on 28.06.2026 at 04:05, it was reported to the Skopje Internal Affairs Department that a Range Rover passenger vehicle with Skopje license plates, owned by S.B. (54) from Skopje, had burned in the Center area.

Të lidhura None found

The authorities said the fire was brought under control and extinguished by the Skopje Fire Brigade.

The Ministry of Interior said there were no injuries, while an inspection was carried out and measures are being taken to clarify the case.