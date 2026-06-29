54-year-old seriously injured in an accident on the Skopje–Veles regional road

A traffic accident involving a car and a moped occurred on the Skopje–Veles regional road, the Ministry of Interior said.

According to official information, on 28.06.2026, at around 08:40, it was reported to the Skopje Internal Affairs Department that a passenger vehicle, a “Volkswagen Golf” with Skopje license plates, driven by G.S. (75) from Skopje, and a “Hamachi” moped with Skopje license plates, ridden by T.T. (54) from Skopje, were involved in the incident on this road.

Të lidhura None found

As a result of the accident, the moped rider sustained serious bodily injuries, which were confirmed at the “St. Naum of Ohrid” Public Health Institution in Skopje.

The Ministry of Interior said that an investigative team from the Skopje Internal Affairs Department conducted an inspection at the scene.