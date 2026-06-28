51-year-old arrested in Skopje on suspicion of murder

Skopje police announced that on 28.06.2026, at 01:20, officers from the Skopje Internal Affairs Department deprived S.G. (51) from the village of Taor, Skopje, of his liberty, as he is reasonably suspected of having killed J.G. (48).

According to police, on 26.06.2026, S.G. had reported that J.G. had left the apartment where the two were living together. A day later, on 27.06.2026, he filed another report, saying that he had found him dead near the village of Letevci, Skopje.

Të lidhura None found

Police officers and the public prosecutor went to the scene. By order of the prosecutor, the body, which was in a stage of decomposition, was sent for an autopsy to forensic medicine.

Police said that after an official interview, S.G. was arrested, while in connection with this case Z.M. (62), G.B. (64) and M.D. (69) were also detained. According to the Ministry of Interior, in coordination with the public prosecutor, measures are being taken to fully clarify the case.