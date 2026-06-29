35-year-old shot in Pogradec, suspected perpetrator Nikolla Agolli arrested

Nikolla Agolli, identified as the suspected perpetrator in the shooting of a 35-year-old man in Pogradec, has been arrested by police in Prrenjas.

His arrest was carried out thanks to coordination with the Elbasan Police Directorate.

Të lidhura None found

According to the police, the incident occurred at around 13:15 in neighborhood no. 3 of Pogradec. It is suspected that, following a conflict, Nikolla Agolli opened fire on Brian Syzo, around 35 years old.

The injured man was transported to Pogradec hospital, where he is receiving medical treatment and is out of danger.

Sources say that Nikolla Agolli was wounded in January 2025 in a barbershop in neighborhood no. 1 of Pogradec by Sindi Syzo, Brian Syzo’s brother, raising suspicions that today’s incident may be linked to the previous conflict between them.