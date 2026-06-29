35-year-old shot in Pogradec, suspected perpetrator Nikolla Agolli arrested

Nikolla Agolli, identified as the suspected perpetrator in the shooting of a 35-year-old man in Pogradec, has been arrested by police in Prrenjas.

His arrest was carried out thanks to coordination with the Elbasan Police Directorate.

Të lidhura

None found

According to the police, the incident occurred at around 13:15 in neighborhood no. 3 of Pogradec. It is suspected that, following a conflict, Nikolla Agolli opened fire on Brian Syzo, around 35 years old.

The injured man was transported to Pogradec hospital, where he is receiving medical treatment and is out of danger.

Sources say that Nikolla Agolli was wounded in January 2025 in a barbershop in neighborhood no. 1 of Pogradec by Sindi Syzo, Brian Syzo’s brother, raising suspicions that today’s incident may be linked to the previous conflict between them.


Shtuar 29.06.2026 14:59

Tags: , , , , , ,
Burjani: An Agreement Only on the President Would Pull Kosovo Out of the Political Deadlock

Burjani: An Agreement Only on the President Would Pull Kosovo Out of the Political Deadlock
Protest activists speak out / Lleshi: Albanian land has been turned into an experiment! Kurti: Rama treats us like people with tails

Protest activists speak out / Lleshi: Albanian land has been turned into an experiment! Kurti: Rama treats us like people with tails
Protest/ Artan Hoxha: Rama has deployed anti-terror and SHISH, 173 people under scrutiny

Protest/ Artan Hoxha: Rama has deployed anti-terror and SHISH, 173 people under scrutiny
Israeli strikes in Gaza continue, 5 killed, including a child

Israeli strikes in Gaza continue, 5 killed, including a child
Parliament gives the green light to Electoral Code changes under a fast-track procedure

Parliament gives the green light to Electoral Code changes under a fast-track procedure
EU in Kosovo: Institutional stability key to making the most of the enlargement process

EU in Kosovo: Institutional stability key to making the most of the enlargement process
Fight in Durrës, 45-year-old injured, police searching for perpetrators

Fight in Durrës, 45-year-old injured, police searching for perpetrators
Plenary session to be held tomorrow, protesters announce gathering outside Parliament at 10:00

Plenary session to be held tomorrow, protesters announce gathering outside Parliament at 10:00
Perabetcasibombetparkbetpark girişGrandpashabetgrandpashabetcasibomGrandpashabetlunabetcasibomMeritkingCasibomCasibomdamabetcasibombetpascasibomjojobet girişKickmatbetdeneme bonusu veren sitelerMadridbetMadridbetJojobetJojobetgrandpashabetHoliganbetgrandpashabetJojobetgrandpashabetgrandpashabetjojobetcasibomjojobetjojobetcasibomcasibom girişholiganbetBetpasjojobetjojobet girişimajbetjojobetbetcio