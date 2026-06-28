31-year-old man from Lezha caught at the Rinas roundabout, was carrying a firearm

A coded operation dubbed “Black 2,” carried out by Kruja Police, ended with the arrest of a 31-year-old man from Lezha, who is suspected of moving around while armed.

According to the official statement, following operational information about a person carrying a weapon, members of the Special Force “Shqiponja,” in cooperation with the Kruja Police Station, were able to locate and stop him at the Rinas roundabout.

Të lidhura None found

During a search of the vehicle he was using, officers found a pistol inside a handbag, along with a magazine loaded with live ammunition. The weapon and ammunition were seized as material evidence.

The arrested man was identified as citizen T. M., 31 years old, a resident of Lezha.

The procedural materials were referred to the Prosecutor’s Office at the Court of First Instance of General Jurisdiction in Tirana for the criminal offense of “Manufacturing and possession without a permit of weapons, military weapons and ammunition.”

Meanwhile, investigations are still ongoing to verify whether the 31-year-old has links to any other criminal activity or to other persons involved.