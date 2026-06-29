31-year-old falls into ravine while gathering mountain tea, taken to the Trauma Hospital

A 31-year-old man was rescued on Mount Gopesh, in the Moglica area, after an operation carried out by Maliq Police in cooperation with firefighting forces.

According to sources, the search-and-rescue operation concluded around midnight, when teams managed to locate the injured man, citizen Drilon Agolli, 31, who had suffered serious injuries to his body after falling from a rock.

Të lidhura None found

Due to the difficult terrain, he was initially carried out on a stretcher to an area where transport was possible, and was then taken to the Trauma Hospital in Tirana, where he is receiving specialized medical treatment.

Sources close to the investigation say the injured man had gone to the mountain to gather mountain tea and medicinal plants, an activity he had been engaged in for years.

Meanwhile, authorities are continuing their checks to fully clarify the circumstances of the incident.