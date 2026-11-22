Tomorrow, the Assembly of Kosovo will hold a meeting of the Presidency and three parliamentary committee meetings.

At 09:45, the Committee for European Integration will hold a meeting with the European Union ambassador to Kosovo, Dick Schuebel.

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At 10:30, the Committee for Social Welfare, Labour, Family, the Values of the Liberation War, Victims of Wartime Sexual Violence and Missing Persons will hold a meeting with the Government Commission for the Recognition and Verification of the Status of Persons Violated during the Liberation War of Kosovo. On the agenda will be issues related to obtaining the status of survivors of wartime sexual violence, as well as various other items.

At 11:00, the meeting of the Assembly Presidency will be held. According to KosovaPress reporting, this meeting will consider the approval of the Budget of the Parliamentary Investigative Committee on institutional actions and inactions related to the murder of Arlinda Zekaj and the treatment of violence against children and women in the family.

Also, the Committee for Foreign Affairs and Diaspora will hold a meeting with the ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium to the Republic of Kosovo, Arnaud Dusaucy.

This committee will hold its meeting at 12:00, where it is expected to review: the Draft Law on the ratification of the Ljubljana-Hague Convention on International Cooperation in the Investigation and Prosecution of the Crime of Genocide, Crimes against Humanity, War Crimes and other International Crimes; the Draft Law on the Ratification of the Agreement on Extradition between the Government of the Republic of Kosovo and the Government of the French Republic; the Draft Law on the Ratification of the Agreement on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters between the Government of the Republic of Kosovo and the Government of the French Republic, as well as various other items.

Meanwhile, in the latest session of the Assembly of Kosovo, at midnight, the draft budget for 2027 worth 4.27 billion euros was approved in principle.