100 police officers outside the Prime Minister’s Office, metal benches used as a barrier near the protest podium confiscated

Around 100 police officers have been deployed outside the Prime Minister’s Office, where for a week protesters have spent the night as a sign of civic revolt, demanding the government’s removal and the non-negotiable resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama.

After the protesting citizens were forcibly removed, the metal benches they had been using in the evening as a security barrier in the area of the improvised podium, from which they voiced their grievances, were also seized.

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Meanwhile, the 29th protest against the government is expected to take place today, with the main demand remaining the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama. The organizers have announced that the gatherings will continue until this demand is met, while calling on citizens to participate in large numbers in what they describe as the 29th consecutive protest.