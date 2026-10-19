Young woman killed in Russian attacks on Kyiv, two injured

A 21-year-old woman was killed and two other people were injured in Russian missile attacks on Kyiv overnight from Sunday to Monday, October 19.

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The strikes damaged several sites in the Ukrainian capital, including a medical center and a metro station.

Details of the attacks and their aftermath were posted on Telegram by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Klitschko said two areas of the capital were hit shortly before midnight. A medical center was damaged in the Desnyansky district in the city’s northeast, while damage was also reported to a building in the Dnipro district.

The bombardment continued into the early hours of Monday morning. In a later update, the mayor said the attacks had also hit a metro station in Kyiv.

Residents of the Ukrainian capital spent another night under Russian air-raid alerts and attacks as authorities continued to document the damage caused by the bombardment.

At this stage, reports of casualties and property damage are based on statements by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.