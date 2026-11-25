The Mayor of the Municipality of Saraj, Muhamed Elmazi, announced that at its 232nd meeting, on November 24, 2026, the Government decided to repeal the decision establishing the “Saraj – Lake Treska” Tourist Development Zone. According to Elmazi, this decision enables the full return of ownership of the lake to the Municipality of Saraj.

Elmazi described the decision as a development of particular importance for Saraj. He said that removing the obstacle, which had kept the issue blocked for years, creates an opportunity for this area, with its tourism and development potential, to be returned to the municipality and its citizens.

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After a long wait and administrative obstacles, according to the mayor, the conditions are being created for Lake Treska to have a new direction of development, serving the interests of citizens. Elmazi added that this resolves another issue that had remained pending for years.