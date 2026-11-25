Half of adults in North Macedonia use tobacco, while economic costs exceed 500 million euros

About one in two adults in North Macedonia smokes. When e-cigarettes and other nicotine products are included, the share of users rises to 54 percent.

The figures come from a study by the Analitika organization, conducted with 1,065 citizens and presented in cooperation with the World Health Organization (WHO).

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More than a quarter of smokers consume over 20 cigarettes a day, while around 40 percent smoke 10 to 20. Only 10 percent have tried to quit smoking.

The average smoker spends 4,800 denars a month on cigarettes, or 57,600 denars over the course of a year.

The economic consequences are also considerable: direct healthcare costs are estimated at around 65 million euros a year, while indirect losses amount to 530 million euros, according to estimates presented at the conference.

The WHO is calling for higher excise duties and cigarette prices, measures to protect people who do not smoke, and stronger steps to discourage tobacco use among young people.

Experts estimate that bringing excise duties into line with the European average could add 100 to 110 million euros a year to the state budget, while also helping to reduce the number of smokers.