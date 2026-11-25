Thousands of public- and private-sector workers took to the streets in Greece, where a 24-hour general strike was held in protest against the rising cost of living, low wages and working conditions.

The initiative was launched by ADEDY, the trade union representing public administration employees. Dozens of organizations, federations and private-sector unions, as well as students, pensioners and farmers, joined the action.

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Protests were held in more than 65 cities across the country, including Athens and Thessaloniki. ADEDY said it was opposing rising prices, stagnant wages, energy poverty and the dire state of public healthcare and education.

The strike disrupted or limited services in public transport, schools, hospitals and government institutions. Ships remained in port, while the Athens Metro operated from 09:00 to 18:00. Bank employees also joined the strike.

The disruptions also affected aviation: flights were canceled at 15 regional airports due to a strike by flight information service employees. The main airports and international flights were not affected by a general stoppage.

The strikers are demanding real wage increases, the restoration of the 13th and 14th salaries for public administration employees, more staff in hospitals and schools, as well as measures to curb prices and rents.

The discontent is particularly linked to the decline in households’ purchasing power. According to the latest data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority, inflation in October was 5.7% higher than in the same month last year. Food prices rose by an average of 2.1%, while increases reached 6.5% for beef, 9.1% for lamb and goat meat, and 4.9% for eggs. Over the course of a year, housing rents rose by 6.8%, while housing costs, including energy and heating, increased by 15.1%.

The opposition claims that wage increases have not offset the rising cost of living. The Mitsotakis government, on the other hand, says it is taking measures to increase incomes and reduce the tax burden. The draft budget for 2027 includes support for families, wage increases and a €500 bonus for public administration employees at the end of the year. The government expects inflation to fall to 2.8% next year.