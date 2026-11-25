Weather forecast for November 25, 2026: Rain and snow, here are the temperatures

Today, our country will be characterized by cloudy skies and rain in some areas.

According to the forecast by the Institute of GeoSciences, rainfall will be light to locally moderate in the Shkodër and Kukës counties, where thunderstorms are also expected.

Të lidhura None found

In the other counties, rainfall will be light. Meanwhile, in the north and east of the country, at elevations above 1,000 meters above sea level, precipitation is expected to fall as snow.

As for temperatures, along the coast, minimum and maximum temperatures are forecast to range from 6 to 16 degrees Celsius; in low-lying areas, from 3 to 15 degrees Celsius; and in mountainous areas, from -1 to 9 degrees Celsius.

Winds will blow at light to moderate intensity, while along the coastline they are expected to be strong at times.