Horoscope for November 25, 2026: Find out what the stars have in store for you

Aries

Resist excessive aggression and insistence. These new techniques will help you manage the cards you hold more successfully. Your financial situation could undergo drastic changes, though not all of them will be positive.

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Taurus

Taurus, more than most, need to make a genuine personal effort in life. Those born under this sign should start preparing now for a long and difficult task. Your appetite will increase, so you should keep it in check and take an objective view of your finances.

Gemini

Today is a very bad day for new beginnings. Shortly before dinner, your actions will be shaped by family discussions and professional obligations. All your plans will be based on the current needs and responsibilities prevailing in different areas of your life.

Cancer

Unexpected events could arise throughout the day, such as short trips, passing moods, or your partners changing their opinions about Cancer. This is undoubtedly the best time to sign long-term agreements. At the same time, you may develop some unique ideas.

Leo

Leos born in July should take on new and difficult responsibilities. If you are a career adviser, circumstances may work in your favor. However, those who would prefer to avoid difficult tasks will be obliged to take them on.

Virgo

Today’s events will stubbornly refuse to follow Virgos’ logic, though they will remain within expectations. Virgos born in mid-September may become nervous, irrational, and unaware of their surroundings. The stars advise all Virgos to recognize when they need to calm down and make time for more rest, which they need.

Libra

Today is a busy and stressful day, so you should not plan anything important apart from unavoidable tasks. Pay attention to your physical health and take an interest in alternative remedies or treatments.

Scorpio

For much of the day, Scorpios will focus on tasks, problems, and information considered painful and likely to bring changes to their lives. It is advisable to avoid filing income statements and visiting government buildings to obtain important documents.

Sagittarius

During the day, Sagittarius managers may surprise you. If you were born in mid-December, the changes affecting you will not be very favorable. On the contrary, you will be frustrated when you realize how unpredictable the situation is.

Capricorn

Small, random details of life may interest you, and if you wish, you can learn important details and new information. Contacts with your foreign partners, professional plans, legal matters, and dealings with your publishers or bosses may change in some practical respects.

Aquarius

A critical situation may arise or gradually develop in Aquarius’s home life. You may need to make more effort than before to stabilize your family life.

Pisces

Although you are gentle, flexible, and calm by nature, you may notice other qualities in yourself, such as stubbornness, harshness, aggression, and an unwillingness to listen to what others have to say about you. Starting the day with these traits may lead you to do something that is out of character.