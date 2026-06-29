Which branches did not take part in the LDK meeting?

Shkëmb Manaj of the LDK spoke about the party’s collegium meeting, which was held earlier and where the latest developments were also discussed.

He made these comments as a guest on the program Gazeta.

Të lidhura

None found

According to him, the Prizren, Peja, and Lipjan branches were absent from this meeting, while the heads of the other branches were present.

“They took part in this internal discussion process, which has also started within the LDK, and it is good that this collegium held these discussions and that support was given there to the head of the LDK and the party Presidency,” he said, among other things.


Shtuar 29.06.2026 22:21

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