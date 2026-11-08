Western Balkans expected to join the EU’s roaming-free scheme

Citizens of Kosovo and other Western Balkan countries may soon be able to use mobile services in European Union countries without additional roaming charges. The European Commission has begun talks with the six countries of the region, with the aim of having calls and mobile internet charged according to domestic plans. The measure is expected to be implemented at the beginning of next year.

The bilateral negotiations launched by the European Commission focus on including the six Western Balkan countries in the European roaming system.

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The initiative was announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during her visit to the region in October this year. Under the initiative, citizens of Western Balkan countries will be able to use their mobile devices in the EU without the additional charges currently applied.

Travelers from the Western Balkans to the European Union, as well as those traveling in the opposite direction, will be able to make calls, send messages and use mobile internet under the terms of their domestic plans, without additional roaming fees.

The implementation of this initiative will take place in several stages. In the first phase, the European Commission will hold separate negotiations with each of the region’s six partners.

The Western Balkan countries will need to align their legislation and rules with European Union standards on roaming. The process will also include regulatory aspects and cooperation among telecommunications operators.

After the bilateral agreements are concluded and the respective countries’ compliance with European requirements is verified, the European Commission will propose that the EU Council expand the roaming area to include the Western Balkans.

The European Commission’s aim is to eliminate additional roaming charges at the beginning of next year.