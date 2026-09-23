Reason why Italian senators wore miniskirts in Parliament

Eleven Italian senators staged an unusual protest in the Senate, appearing at Palazzo Madama dressed in miniskirts. The action came in response to recent remarks by Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

Të lidhura

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During a public debate, the Forza Italia leader, who also serves as foreign minister, had said, “It’s better to marry a woman with a longer skirt, less noticeable, who doesn’t betray you.” The phrase went viral on social media and triggered an avalanche of reactions across Italy.

Facing public pressure, Tajani apologized during an institutional visit to Washington. “I’m sorry if some people felt offended by what I said, but I never meant to offend women. I’ve never done so in my life, neither in private nor in public,” he stated.

Nevertheless, a group of opposition senators was not satisfied with the apology. The initiative for a symbolic protest was launched by Raffaella Paita, a representative of Italia Viva. She was joined by ten other colleagues, including Susanna Camusso, Silvia Fregolent, Cecilia D’Elia, Daniela Sbrollini, Ilaria Cucchi, Valeria Valente, Dafne Musolino, Simona Malpezzi, Cristina Tajani, and Julia Unterberger.

All the senators, who came from the Democratic Party (PD), Italia Viva, and the Greens and Left Alliance (AVS), wanted to challenge with their presence the perception that a woman’s way of dressing can be an indicator of loyalty in a relationship.


Shtuar 23.09.2026 14:00

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