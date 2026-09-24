Bardhi: Vlora Hyseni told Ergys Agasi ‘I turn off the state’s radars for you’, and brought 12 PS deputies to Parliament! Direct order from Edi Rama

The head of the PD Parliamentary Group, Gazment Bardhi, stressed in Parliament that Vlora Hyseni, while holding the position of head of SHISH, not only informed Ergys Agasi so he could evade justice while he was declared wanted, but also told him “I turn off the state’s radars for you.”

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In his speech in Parliament, Bardhi stated that the opposition had previously warned that Vlora Hyseni was appointed as head of the State Intelligence Service (SHISH) by Ergys Agasi.

“This is one of the most difficult moments for parliament and the republic. I understand your embarrassment that you are forced to address one of the most serious issues while defending an irresponsible woman. Because no responsible person would dare to speak about ‘45, when today, in 2026, Albania, a NATO member country, an EU candidate country… When we said that Hyseni was Agasi’s appointment in SHISH to serve criminal groups, you said where did these come from. Has Edi Rama chosen the best? Where is Edi Rama today. He hides behind an irresponsible woman who bears no accountability for what she says. She bears no legal accountability for what she says because she is officially irresponsible. The former deputy prime minister here said not a single word. The deputy prime minister cannot claim that we are the best when the head of the intelligence service not only helped the head of a criminal organization evade justice, but also told him ‘tell the boys to act freely today because I turn off the state’s radars for you.’ In fact, she has turned off the state’s radars. Officially the Albanian state has turned into a narco-state,” said Bardhi.

Bardhi also accused that Agasi has brought 12 PS deputies to Parliament on Edi Rama’s orders.

“Wasn’t it Agasi who brought 12 PS deputies into this hall? On direct orders from Edi Rama, county by county, determining who would be voted from the Xhabaftët in Tirana, from Suel Çela in Elbasan, the Troplinajt in Durrës, and the Bajrat in Shkodër. He has it on direct orders from Edi Rama via SMS. But you know this, and not all of you in this hall are of this type,” said Bardhi.