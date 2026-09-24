Former SHISH director Vlora Hyseni arrives at GJKKO

This Thursday, former SHISH director Vlora Hyseni arrived at the premises of the GJKKO to be notified of and to have her security measure reviewed.

Të lidhura None found

Hyseni was placed under “house arrest” two days ago as part of the investigations related to the “AKSHI” file, after compromising messages were found between her and businessman Ergys Agasi, who was arrested a month ago.

Hyseni is suspected of abuse of office. She was appointed head of SHISH three years ago and was immediately dismissed by Prime Minister Rama following the SPAK investigations.