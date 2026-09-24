Sveçla: The victory in the north came thanks to the sacrifice of Afrim Bunjaku and hundreds of other police officers

In Banjska, Zveçan, the cornerstone of an obelisk dedicated to the Hero of Kosovo, Afrim Bunjaku, was laid.

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This took place on the third anniversary of the fall of the Kosovo Police sergeant during the Serbian terrorist attack.

Interior Minister Xhelal Sveçla stated that the state emerged victorious against the Serbian terrorists thanks to the sacrifice of Afrim Bunjaku and the tireless commitment of hundreds of other police officers.

He emphasized that the terrorists, supported and financed by Serbia, had the sole aim of occupying a part of Kosovo’s territory.

In his statement to the media, Sveçla said that this victory brought freedom to this area and that the north of Kosovo now breathes freely; as a result, mass graves were also discovered and missing persons, violently disappeared by the criminals of that time and by the criminal Serbian state of that period, were identified.