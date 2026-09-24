Sveçla: The victory in the north came thanks to the sacrifice of Afrim Bunjaku and hundreds of other police officers

In Banjska, Zveçan, the cornerstone of an obelisk dedicated to the Hero of Kosovo, Afrim Bunjaku, was laid.

Të lidhura

None found

This took place on the third anniversary of the fall of the Kosovo Police sergeant during the Serbian terrorist attack.

Interior Minister Xhelal Sveçla stated that the state emerged victorious against the Serbian terrorists thanks to the sacrifice of Afrim Bunjaku and the tireless commitment of hundreds of other police officers.

He emphasized that the terrorists, supported and financed by Serbia, had the sole aim of occupying a part of Kosovo’s territory.

In his statement to the media, Sveçla said that this victory brought freedom to this area and that the north of Kosovo now breathes freely; as a result, mass graves were also discovered and missing persons, violently disappeared by the criminals of that time and by the criminal Serbian state of that period, were identified.


Shtuar 24.09.2026 13:14

Tags: , , ,
Nagavci: 11 days remain to elect the president; a state-level approach without political grandstanding is needed

Nagavci: 11 days remain to elect the president; a state-level approach without political grandstanding is needed
Haxhiu: Families of Thaçi, Veseli and Krasniqi declined invitation to meet

Haxhiu: Families of Thaçi, Veseli and Krasniqi declined invitation to meet
Von der Leyen to visit Pristina on Thursday

Von der Leyen to visit Pristina on Thursday
Kurti warns of new elections if president is not elected

Kurti warns of new elections if president is not elected
Filipçe: LSDM will support the government if it secures more favorable conditions or guarantees for integration to continue without blockades

Filipçe: LSDM will support the government if it secures more favorable conditions or guarantees for integration to continue without blockades
Tetova records first case as Macedonia reaches 70 people infected with West Nile fever

Tetova records first case as Macedonia reaches 70 people infected with West Nile fever
Emanuela Orlandi case/Gabriella Boggiani included in investigation following 1983 phone call

Emanuela Orlandi case/Gabriella Boggiani included in investigation following 1983 phone call
Book about Princess Diana sparks clash with King Charles as royal palace hits back

Book about Princess Diana sparks clash with King Charles as royal palace hits back
sultanbeyli escortGrandpashabet girişJojobetCasibommarsbahisjojobetjojobetcasibomCasibomCasino welcome bonusjojobetcasibomjojobetcasibommarsbahis güncel girişjojobetsekabetcasibom güncel girişcasibom güncel girişcasibom girişcasibom girişcasibomcasibomcasibomholiganbetmarsbahisjojobetfixbetholiganbetmarsbahiscasibomjojobetholiganbetroketbetzbahiscasibombahsegeljojobetbahsegelsekabet