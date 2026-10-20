VLEN: Average net salary rose 18.4% in two years

VLEN states that improving the standard of living is one of the main priorities of the Government’s economic policies.

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According to this party, wage growth and creating conditions for a better life represent a new economic approach, unlike the period of LSDM-BDI governance, when incomes rose at a significantly lower level.

Data show that the average net salary in July 2026 reached 48,499 denars. Compared with July 2024, this represents an increase of 7,538 denars or 18.4%. VLEN considers this result a reflection of wage trends during the current mandate and of the commitment to raising incomes.

Another comparison made by VLEN relates to the period June 2017–June 2019, during which, in two years of LSDM-BDI governance, the average net salary rose by 2,397 denars or 10.51%. Meanwhile, in the interval July 2024–July 2026, the nominal increase was 7.89 percentage points higher.

The party assesses that for many years economic growth has not been adequately reflected in household incomes. Through policies that promote employment and economic development, VLEN says it aims to create more opportunities and financial security for citizens.

“The Government’s goal is to increase incomes, open jobs with better pay, and create conditions for a better future in the country,” the VLEN statement says.