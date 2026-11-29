Two years after the terrorist attack on Ibër-Lepenc, security expert Gurakuç Kuçi has raised concerns that Serbia is not being held accountable for the attacks in Banjska and on Kosovo’s critical infrastructure. In his analysis, he says the issue is not limited to protecting that infrastructure but also concerns impunity and the political cost Serbia actually pays for destabilizing Kosovo.

According to Kuçi, the two attacks exposed different forms of hybrid warfare: the attack in Banjska tested Kosovo’s territorial authority, while the attack on Ibër-Lepenc targeted the state’s ability to function.

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He believes that, following the political change in Serbia, attention should also be paid to how Belgrade is dealing with the legacy of these attacks. In this context, Kuçi cites the case of Milan Radoiçiq, who remained free in Serbia for more than three years.

A court in Belgrade issued an arrest warrant for Radoiçiq on November 17, 2026, when he was already on the run. Serbia’s new parliament was also constituted that day. For Kuçi, this sequence of events raises suspicions of a strategic calculation: Radoiçiq may have been given the opportunity to leave, while the new political leadership could use the arrest warrant to show the international community that Serbia is fulfilling its obligations.

Kuçi argues that Belgrade could gain diplomatically on two fronts: avoiding the political burden of arresting Radoiçiq and easing international pressure over its failure to arrest him. According to him, Serbia could draw political benefit from a judicial process that has yet to deliver justice.