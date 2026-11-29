Shehaj calls for immediate SPAK investigation into attacks on MPs Kapri and Hoti: Those responsible must face justice

Agron Shehaj, leader of the Opportunity Party, responded to incidents at protests over the past two days in which, he said, State Police officers attacked MPs Erald Kapri and Kliti Hoti. He said two other protesters are also in serious condition.

According to Shehaj, one of the protesters is in a coma and his life is at risk, while the other risks losing his sight.

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Shehaj said that yesterday a State Police officer approached Opportunity Party MP Erald Kapri from behind and sprayed gas in his face. According to Shehaj, Kapri was trying to protect several young people who were being struck with rubber batons.

Shehaj said police shot MP Kliti Hoti with a rubber bullet near his spine today, even though he was not attacking anyone. A strike to that part of the body, he stressed, could have caused permanent damage.

Shehaj called on the Special Prosecution Office (SPAK) to immediately investigate all the cases, secure police footage and communications, and identify the officers involved and the commanders who gave the orders.

He asked how a citizen might be treated inside a police station if police can strike two MPs in front of cameras. Shehaj called for those responsible to be held accountable before the law.