Berisha on MP Hoti’s injury at protest: He was shot with a rubber bullet on Rama’s political orders

Democratic Party leader Sali Berisha reacted after MP Kliti Hoti was injured by a rubber bullet during today’s protest.

In a social media post, Berisha accused Prime Minister Edi Rama of giving the political order to shoot the MP with the aim of killing him.

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He condemned the incident as a criminal attack on the MP for Shkodër, Dr. Kliti Hoti, and said Rama would get the response he deserved. Berisha called on Democrats to rise up in protest, ending his statement with the appeal: “Now or never!”