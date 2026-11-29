Police shoot MP Kliti Hoti with a rubber bullet / Berisha reacts: Everyone rise up! Now or never!

In a social media post, Democratic Party leader Sali Berisha reacted sharply after MP Kliti Hoti was struck by a rubber bullet during the protest on the Boulevard.

Berisha described the incident as a criminal attack intended to kill the MP, directly accusing Prime Minister Edi Rama of giving a political order.

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The Democratic Party leader called on opposition supporters to mobilize, with the message: “Everyone rise up! Now or never!”

His full statement:

Democratic Party MP Kliti Hoti was shot on Edi Rama’s political orders!

The Democratic Party condemns in the strongest possible terms this criminal attack intended to kill the MP for Shkodra, Dr. Kliti Hoti, and assures godfather Edi Rama that he will get the response he deserves! Democrats, men and women alike, rise up! Now or never!