The daycare voucher program will continue this school year for children from families receiving social assistance, Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti announced.

He said the program has expanded this year and now covers a total of 18 municipalities in Kosovo.

Të lidhura None found

Interested families can apply by December 10 through the official link: https://rks-gov.net/596

Kurti said early childhood education remains one of the government’s priorities and that it is committed to supporting families and creating better opportunities for children.