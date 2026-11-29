Video/ Bardhi publishes footage of PD lawmaker Kliti Hoti being injured at protest after heading toward officers and being shot with a rubber bullet

Gazment Bardhi, head of the PD parliamentary group, has published footage of the moment PD lawmaker Kliti Hoti was shot with a rubber bullet by police during a clash between the two sides.

“This is a declaration of war! You will answer for it! Shooting a lawmaker in the body while he is carrying out his duties is a crime that will bring a legal and personal response,” Bardhi wrote.

Të lidhura None found

As the video shows, Hoti is running toward the officers, who respond with a shot that injures the PD lawmaker in the back.

PD deputy chairman Belind Këlliçi also published footage of the incident from another angle, writing alongside the images: “Edi Rama’s criminals shoot PD lawmaker Kliti Hoti with a rubber bullet.

This is attempted intentional murder.

The lawmaker was seeking information about the police’s arbitrary abductions of protesters when he was shot with a rubber bullet and fell to the ground. This criminal violence by Edi Rama is being repeated and escalating every day, while the Tirana Prosecutor’s Office has yet to take any action.

Europe’s most corrupt prime minister is targeting his opponents, and today the PD lawmaker was the target of violence.

Edi Rama gave the order, and neither the police nor the guard will save him from being held accountable under the law. He and his thugs will soon go where they belong: prison.”