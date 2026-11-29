Boulevard like a “war zone”: Protesters throw stones, police respond with water cannon and tear gas; children among the injured

Today, tensions remain high outside the Prime Minister’s Office, where clashes between protesters and police have escalated.

Some protesters threw stones at police officers and a water cannon truck. Police responded by spraying water to disperse the crowd.

Të lidhura None found

Officers continued their efforts to disperse the protesters and also began taking people into custody.

At times, people at the protest tried to intervene and free protesters from the officers’ custody.

The clashes have left people injured, reportedly including children.

Some of the injured received first aid from other protesters, who assisted them and used saline solution.