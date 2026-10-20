Belinda Balluku with lawyer at SPAK as Special Prosecutor’s Office informs her of extension of investigation until January

Today, the Special Prosecutor’s Office against Corruption and Organized Crime (SPAK) informed former Deputy Prime Minister and former Minister Belinda Balluku that the investigation against her had been extended until January of next year.

Të lidhura None found

It will be recalled that Rama’s former subordinate has been officially charged with violating equality in tenders for the Llogara Tunnel, and is also under investigation for the same criminal offense in connection with other tender procedures.

She is also being investigated for corruption, money laundering and concealment of assets.

SPAK seized two villas—one in Dhërmi and one in Palasë—which are suspected of having been concealed under the name of former national team footballer Igli Tare.

The first villa was discovered in Dhërmi, with a value of 145,000 euros, and was seized in June. The Special Prosecutor’s Office suspects that Balluku obtained the villa as a bribe for a tender in exchange for favoring the company “Eurocol,” with a limit fund of 88.6 million lekë and a contract supplement of 14.1 million lekë during the time she headed “Albcontrol.”

According to the prosecution, in order to conceal the villa’s true ownership, Balluku used Igli Tare and her subordinate at the time she headed Albcontrol, identified as J.B., through commission and rental contracts that investigators consider fictitious.

The second villa, in Palasë, was seized in September. According to SPAK, Belinda Balluku is suspected of having obtained the villa in Palasë in exchange for favoring the company “Alko Impex General Construction” in the tender for Lot 7 of Tirana’s Outer Ring Road, with a limit fund of approximately 23.5 million euros.

According to the investigation, the investment in the villa was carried out by the owner of the winning company, Arbër Abazi, at a value that SPAK estimates at between 288,616 and 410,526 euros. Initially, Igli Tare is suspected of having been used for its construction up to the shell stage, through a 250,000-euro construction contract.

SPAK claims that Balluku concealed the true ownership by registering the villa in Igli Tare’s name. For this purpose, according to the prosecution, a suspected fictitious sales contract dated September 12, 2025, was also used.