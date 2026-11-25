The head of the Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK) parliamentary group, Arian Tahiri, said that the party’s lawmakers and leadership initially did not support returning the Law on Specialist Chambers to the Assembly.

In an interview on RTV Dukagjini’s “Debat Plus” program, Tahiri said that no PDK lawmaker had agreed to return the law for a third reading. He said the party changed its position after receiving assessments from experts closely following the judicial proceedings in The Hague.

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He said the experts convinced the PDK that the law could be returned to the legislative process and improved through amendments that would strengthen it legally.

Tahiri acknowledged that this position had come at a political cost for the party. “It is a political blow to the PDK, and it was done knowingly,” he said, stressing that the PDK chose to put the interests of the appeals process ahead of political gain.

Speaking about September 16, when the verdict against the four was announced, he described the date as a dark day for the nation. Tahiri stressed that the case of the former Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) leaders convicted in The Hague is not just a PDK issue, but a national battle, not a party-political one.

First draft prepared

The PDK parliamentary group leader announced that the first version of the legal amendments had been drafted and was expected to be reviewed by the strategic group. After that, lawmakers would launch the new legislative initiative.

According to Tahiri, the full law could enter into force by December.

His remarks follow the PDK’s withdrawal from the law passed in October and its agreement with Prime Minister Albin Kurti to prepare a new draft. Acting PDK leader Vlora Çitaku said the draft would include the party’s proposals, as well as recommendations from local and international experts. Meanwhile, on November 23, Kurti said the experts were expected to complete the draft in the coming days.

However, the process continues to face opposition from the opposition and civil society over a lack of transparency. So far, neither the composition of the strategic group nor the names of the experts have been made public.