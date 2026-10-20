Video/ Professors and youth remove Rama’s chairs from the Prime Ministry: We refuse dialogue! Free the students

Today, professors and young people taking part in the protest in Tirana removed the chairs placed by Prime Minister Edi Rama in front of the Prime Ministry building, as a sign of opposition to Edi Rama’s calls for dialogue.

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With this action, the protesters conveyed the message that they refuse the proposed dialogue, while demanding the release of students detained during the protests.

“We refuse dialogue! Free the students!”, “Without resignation, we will not stop!” — these were the chants of the protesters below Rama’s office.



