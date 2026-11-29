The Democratic Union for Integration (BDI) has responded to the assault of two Albanian Municipal Hygiene workers in Skopje. According to the Pa Censurë news portal, they were brutally beaten on the night of November 28 by a group of people who identified themselves as Komiti.

BDI says the circumstances of the attack raise serious suspicions of an ethnic motive: the attackers first asked the workers whether they were Albanian and then struck them, even though they were wearing their work uniforms.

Të lidhura None found

The party called the incident unacceptable in a multiethnic state, where safety and equality should be guaranteed for every citizen without distinction. It called for institutional accountability from Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Astrit Iseni and Minister of Internal Affairs Pançe Toshkovski.

In its statement, BDI called for everyone in the group who took part in the attack to be identified, for a thorough and professional investigation into the motives, including suspicions of an ethnic motive, and for appropriate proceedings to be initiated and those responsible to be punished. The party also called on the Ministry of Internal Affairs to publicly explain the measures it has taken and is taking to ensure citizens’ safety, stressing that Albanians should not have to fear working, living or moving about safely in their country’s capital.