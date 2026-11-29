Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Astrit Iseni has responded to the physical assault of two municipal sanitation workers in Skopje. The incident occurred shortly after midnight, following the end of festivities.

Iseni described the incident as an isolated case. He said that, according to the two workers, their attackers identified themselves as “Komitë”. He said there were serious suspicions of an ethnic motive, which would be examined as a priority during the investigation.

Të lidhura None found

The deputy minister stressed that it is unacceptable for people to be attacked because of their ethnicity while doing their jobs. He explained that the incident had not initially been reported to the police, and that the healthcare facility where the injured workers sought help had not notified them either. After the victims reported the incident themselves at the Karposh Police Station, the Skopje Internal Affairs Sector and the station immediately began the necessary investigative work. Witnesses have also been identified who will help clarify what happened.

Iseni said the case would not go unresolved. He said all necessary police and investigative resources would be made available to identify the attackers and establish all the circumstances. Anyone found to have been involved in the attack, he said, would face the law.

He added that ethnically motivated violence would not be tolerated and that the perpetrators would not be granted amnesty. Iseni stressed that fear would not be allowed to become part of everyday life for citizens who want to work and live in peace, and that the attackers would be identified and punished.