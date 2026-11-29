Italy: 39-year-old suspected of trying to strangle her 8-year-old daughter; father found her unconscious

A 39-year-old woman has been arrested in Italy, accused of trying to strangle her 8-year-old daughter with a rubber cord. The child is in very serious condition, and doctors are not yet able to predict how she will recover.

Italian news agency ANSA reports that the incident happened on Saturday afternoon, at around 6:00 p.m., in Marina di Montemarciano, in the province of Ancona.

Të lidhura None found

The family had planned to go to the cinema in Senigallia. The father had gone downstairs first and was waiting in the car for his wife and daughter. When they took too long, he returned to the apartment.

In her room, the father found the girl unconscious and showing signs of cyanosis. His wife was beside her, in a state of shock. He cut the rubber cord around the child’s neck, freed her and immediately called emergency services.

Medical staff then alerted the Carabinieri, who went to the scene with forensic police experts.

During questioning by investigators and Ancona prosecutor Andrea Laurino, the 39-year-old admitted what she had done. According to ANSA, she was visibly in shock and was saying unclear phrases, including “They’re after me.”

Preliminary information indicates that the woman, who worked as a bank employee, may have been experiencing psychological difficulties linked to family tragedies she had lived through as a teenager. It is also suspected that she had recently resigned from her job because of personal concerns and a feeling that others did not understand her.

However, according to Italian media, she had not previously displayed behavior that suggested she might do something like this, and family life appeared calm.

The 39-year-old was transferred to a prison in Pesaro after her arrest on a charge of attempted murder.

The 8-year-old girl has been admitted to Salesi children’s hospital. Doctors will carry out tests to determine whether the prolonged lack of oxygen before her father saved her caused any damage.