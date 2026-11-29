Albanian Flag Day celebrations in North Macedonia were accompanied by a total of 13 violations of public order and peace in the areas covered by the Internal Affairs Departments in Skopje, Tetovo, Ohrid and Kumanovo.

According to the Interior Ministry, two criminal complaints have been filed so far: one for “reckless driving of a motor vehicle” and one for “unauthorized manufacture, possession, brokering and trade of weapons or explosives.” Ten misdemeanor reports have also been drawn up, while three people have been detained. The ministry is working to clarify and fully document the cases.

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Seven of the violations were recorded in the area covered by the Skopje Internal Affairs Department, in Bit Pazar and Gjorče Petrov. Seven misdemeanor reports were drawn up against four people: three for removing, tearing or damaging state and ethnic community symbols; one for arguing, shouting or improper and indecent behavior; and three for traffic safety violations. The latter involved driving without a license, exceeding the speed limit and driving in the wrong direction.

In Skopje, a criminal complaint was also filed against a child for “reckless driving of a motor vehicle” under Article 297-a of the Criminal Code. During efforts to clarify the incidents, police detained two people.

In the area covered by the Tetovo Internal Affairs Department, two public order violations were recorded involving children who used pyrotechnics in the town square. An Albanian flag was also placed on a police vehicle. Authorities are documenting the incidents and will file the appropriate reports.

Two other violations were recorded in the area covered by the Ohrid Internal Affairs Department, in Kičevo and Struga. Several flags of the Republic of Albania were put up in Kičevo’s town square, and a misdemeanor report was drawn up. At a primary school in Struga, flags of the Republic of Albania were displayed without the flag of Macedonia being given prominence. Following the measures taken, a request to initiate misdemeanor proceedings will be filed against the person responsible at the school.

In the area covered by the Kumanovo Internal Affairs Department, an incident was recorded during a procession of vehicles in the city center. Police spotted two people; one fled, while the other was stopped. A search of the person who was stopped found a “Cërvena Zastava” pistol and a magazine containing five rounds. He was detained on suspicion of “unauthorized manufacture, possession, brokering and trade of weapons or explosives” under Article 396 of the Criminal Code.

The Interior Ministry says it will continue working to fully clarify all the recorded incidents in accordance with its legal powers.