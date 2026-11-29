Following today’s protest, the State Police announced the immediate suspension of Inspector E.A. after an MP was struck by a police officer. The suspension was ordered by the Director General of the State Police.

The Directorate of Professional Standards has launched a disciplinary investigation into the inspector’s individual actions, based on video footage and the facts gathered. According to the police, he had not been ordered to fire rubber bullets.

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The Police Oversight Agency, working with the Prosecutor’s Office, has also immediately begun investigating the incident.

In its statement on the events of the past 24 hours, the State Police condemned all forms of violence. It stressed that the right to protest does not justify violent acts, while violence or provocation does not justify police officers exceeding their legal authority in the course of their duties.

Police said they remain committed to maintaining public order and safety, protecting citizens and respecting the constitutional right to protest. They called on citizens to distance themselves from masked and violent individuals and to protest peacefully, emphasizing that a zero-tolerance policy will apply to every violation of the law, regardless of who commits it.

According to police, both acts of violence and suspected cases of officers exceeding their authority must be addressed with objectivity, transparency and institutional accountability, in full accordance with the law.