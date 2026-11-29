LSDM leader Venko Filipçe posted a photograph from the Clinical Hospital in Shtip on his Facebook profile, citing a statement to the media by the party. The image shows a flooded room and a collapsed ceiling. According to Filipçe, this is the state of Macedonian healthcare today under Hristijan Mickoski and Sasho Klekovski.

Filipçe criticized the current government, saying there is money for criminal tenders but not for healthcare.

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He said patients are treated and doctors work in these conditions, calling the situation a catastrophe beyond words. Filipçe asked who would be held responsible and whether the blame would once again be placed on someone else.