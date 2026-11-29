After Kliti Hoti is injured, Klevis Balliu accuses Rama: He will not evade responsibility

Democratic Party MP Klevis Balliu responded after his colleague, Kliti Hoti, was injured during a protest in Tirana. He accused Prime Minister Edi Rama of ordering the attack.

In a Facebook post, Balliu called the incident an assassination attempt carried out on Rama’s direct orders. He said those responsible for violence against citizens and opposition MPs would be held fully accountable.

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Klevis Balliu’s full statement:

“The attack on Democratic Party MP Kliti Hoti was an assassination attempt ordered directly by Edi Rama!

Rama gave the order and bears political responsibility for the violence against citizens and opposition MPs. Neither his power, nor the police, nor the gangs will be able to shield him from responsibility for these criminal acts.

We will seek full accountability for every citizen subjected to violence and every MP attacked. No one is above the law!”