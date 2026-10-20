Lecturers and students challenge the prime minister outside his office: Arrest Rama!

Protesters have rejected the call for dialogue conveyed by MIA director Manjola Hasa, continuing to remain in front of the Prime Minister’s Office.

Students, lecturers, academics and other citizens have gathered in front of the government building, where they are repeating their calls against Prime Minister Edi Rama.

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“Arrest Rama!” is one of the slogans being heard outside the prime minister’s office, while protesters are also demanding the release of the detained students.

Among their chants, “Without young people there is no Albania” can also be heard, as protesters continue to remain in front of the Prime Minister’s Office and voice their opposition to the government.