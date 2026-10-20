Lecturers and students challenge the prime minister outside his office: Arrest Rama!

Lecturers and students challenge the prime minister outside his office: Arrest Rama!

Protesters have rejected the call for dialogue conveyed by MIA director Manjola Hasa, continuing to remain in front of the Prime Minister’s Office.

Students, lecturers, academics and other citizens have gathered in front of the government building, where they are repeating their calls against Prime Minister Edi Rama.

Të lidhura

None found

“Arrest Rama!” is one of the slogans being heard outside the prime minister’s office, while protesters are also demanding the release of the detained students.

Among their chants, “Without young people there is no Albania” can also be heard, as protesters continue to remain in front of the Prime Minister’s Office and voice their opposition to the government.


Shtuar 20.10.2026 11:57

Tags: , , , , , ,
Photo news/ Students mock the €2,500 reward for police officers

Photo news/ Students mock the €2,500 reward for police officers
Spiropali absent from Socialist group meeting after calling on Rama to pave the way for a solution to the crisis

Spiropali absent from Socialist group meeting after calling on Rama to pave the way for a solution to the crisis
Students, teachers and parents prepare for protests as Greek police go on alert

Students, teachers and parents prepare for protests as Greek police go on alert
Drone footage/massive turnout of lecturers at students’ protest outside the Prime Minister’s Office! Young people reject dialogue, demand Rama’s resignation

Drone footage/massive turnout of lecturers at students’ protest outside the Prime Minister’s Office! Young people reject dialogue, demand Rama’s resignation
Albanian-speaking clubs and organizations can use Listub Studio, a new platform from a Kosovo-founded company in Germany, for free

Albanian-speaking clubs and organizations can use Listub Studio, a new platform from a Kosovo-founded company in Germany, for free
Economy committee sets work agenda; Rizvanolli and Kusari Lila to report in December

Economy committee sets work agenda; Rizvanolli and Kusari Lila to report in December
Indictment filed against 12 people over fraud in oil product imports

Indictment filed against 12 people over fraud in oil product imports
Prosecutors in Macedonia ask the Constitutional Court for a swift ruling on salary coefficients

Prosecutors in Macedonia ask the Constitutional Court for a swift ruling on salary coefficients