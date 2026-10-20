Gruda responds to Trendafilova: The Special Court does not choose which law to apply

PDK MP Përparim Gruda has responded to a statement by Ekaterina Trendafilova, president of the Kosovo Specialist Chambers, that the court is independent and its judges are not influenced by external factors.

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Gruda pointed out that, although no one can tell the court how to interpret the law, it has no right to decide for itself which law to apply.

He recalled that laws are adopted by the Assembly, while the court’s role is to interpret and apply them. For this reason, according to Gruda, once the new law on the Special Court enters into force, the court must apply it.