Gruda responds to Trendafilova: The Special Court does not choose which law to apply

Gruda responds to Trendafilova: The Special Court does not choose which law to apply

PDK MP Përparim Gruda has responded to a statement by Ekaterina Trendafilova, president of the Kosovo Specialist Chambers, that the court is independent and its judges are not influenced by external factors.

Të lidhura

None found

Gruda pointed out that, although no one can tell the court how to interpret the law, it has no right to decide for itself which law to apply.

He recalled that laws are adopted by the Assembly, while the court’s role is to interpret and apply them. For this reason, according to Gruda, once the new law on the Special Court enters into force, the court must apply it.


Shtuar 20.10.2026 11:55

Tags: , , ,
Photo news/ Students mock the €2,500 reward for police officers

Photo news/ Students mock the €2,500 reward for police officers
Spiropali absent from Socialist group meeting after calling on Rama to pave the way for a solution to the crisis

Spiropali absent from Socialist group meeting after calling on Rama to pave the way for a solution to the crisis
Students, teachers and parents prepare for protests as Greek police go on alert

Students, teachers and parents prepare for protests as Greek police go on alert
Drone footage/massive turnout of lecturers at students’ protest outside the Prime Minister’s Office! Young people reject dialogue, demand Rama’s resignation

Drone footage/massive turnout of lecturers at students’ protest outside the Prime Minister’s Office! Young people reject dialogue, demand Rama’s resignation
Albanian-speaking clubs and organizations can use Listub Studio, a new platform from a Kosovo-founded company in Germany, for free

Albanian-speaking clubs and organizations can use Listub Studio, a new platform from a Kosovo-founded company in Germany, for free
Economy committee sets work agenda; Rizvanolli and Kusari Lila to report in December

Economy committee sets work agenda; Rizvanolli and Kusari Lila to report in December
Indictment filed against 12 people over fraud in oil product imports

Indictment filed against 12 people over fraud in oil product imports
Prosecutors in Macedonia ask the Constitutional Court for a swift ruling on salary coefficients

Prosecutors in Macedonia ask the Constitutional Court for a swift ruling on salary coefficients