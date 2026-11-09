VIDEO/ Man drives excavator into government complex in China and damages buildings

A man drove an excavator into the Fengdong District Government Office Center in China’s Shaanxi province, causing extensive property damage. The incident lasted nearly an hour.

According to Al Jazeera, he used the heavy machinery to strike entrances, facades, glass doors and other parts of the complex. Footage shared on social media shows the excavator moving through the facility as onlookers watched from a distance.

Të lidhura None found

Several entrances and sections of the facades were damaged. At Building 1, the excavator struck the entrance steps, the main sign and the glass doors. The rear of the building and other structures were also damaged; in total, at least six parts of the complex were affected.

The incident caused panic among employees and members of the public, who had to evacuate the buildings urgently. An employee at the center told Chinese media that the evacuation began as soon as the seriousness of the situation became clear. He said everyone was very frightened and no one dared to intervene to stop the man.

According to witness accounts, the damage continued until the man stopped the excavator. Police special forces then intervened and subdued him. Another employee said around 20 special forces officers took part in the operation.

Al Jazeera reports that one possible motive involves a dispute over financial compensation allegedly owed to residents of nearby villages. Chinese authorities have not officially confirmed this information, and the exact motive remains under investigation.

After the incident, police cordoned off the area and began collecting evidence to document the damage and establish the circumstances. Work at the government center was temporarily suspended, while some services gradually began to resume during the afternoon. As of the latest reports, there was no official information about any injuries.