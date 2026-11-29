MP Kliti Hoti was injured during a protest held today in Tirana, an incident that Peleshi said he regretted and was concerned about. He wished the deputy a speedy recovery and expressed his solidarity with him and his family.

Peleshi called on the responsible institutions to promptly, impartially and transparently clarify the circumstances of the incident, as well as all other cases of injuries recorded during the protest. According to him, if violations are found, those responsible must be held accountable before the law, regardless of who they are.

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He stressed that the Constitution guarantees the right to peaceful protest and that this right must be respected. At the same time, Peleshi underlined that violence, in any form, cannot be justified.