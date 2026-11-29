U.S. President Donald Trump described Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s defeat in the parliamentary elections held on Sunday in Spain as an excellent development.

As reported by the Spanish newspaper “El País,” Trump was informed of the result by a journalist shortly after the election results were published.

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“Sánchez has lost,” she told the president of the United States.

“He lost? Oh, that’s a good thing. He did a terrible job; he deserves to lose. It’s excellent news,” Trump declared.

Over the past two years, relations between the U.S. president and the Spanish prime minister have been marked by ongoing clashes, mainly over immigration, defense spending and tariffs.

Pedro Sánchez has been among the European leaders who have most directly opposed some of the Republican administration’s policies. Trump, for his part, has publicly attacked him on several occasions and in harsh terms.

Both leaders were also in power during the final part of Trump’s first presidential term, from June 2018 to January 2021. During that period, there were also disagreements over the taxation of technology companies and the level of military spending, but relations between the United States and Spain were less strained than during the U.S. president’s second term.

One of the issues that caused the biggest clash was Trump’s demand that Spain raise defense spending to 5% of gross domestic product. This target was accepted by NATO’s other allies at the Hague summit in 2025, while Spain’s Socialist government did not sign that commitment.

According to “El País,” the result achieved by the People’s Party led by Alberto Núñez Feijóo and the far-right Vox party, led by Santiago Abascal, an early ally of Trump, could bring about a new situation in relations between Madrid and Washington.