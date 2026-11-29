Mary Trump reveals her grandfather’s insecurity: Fred Trump stood on tiptoes so as not to appear shorter than Donald

Mary Trump, the niece of U.S. President Donald Trump, has revealed an unknown detail about the relationship between him and his father, Fred Trump Sr., claiming that the latter felt uncomfortable because his son was taller than him.

In a piece published on her Substack platform, she claims that her grandfather could not accept any of his sons being taller, more successful or more famous than he was, the Daily Mail reports.

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According to Mary Trump, her aunt Maryanne Trump Barry, the U.S. president’s older sister, had told her the story. It concerns a publicity photograph taken in the 1980s, in which Donald Trump posed with his father to promote a hot-water heating system.

She says that before the photograph was taken, Fred Trump Sr. stood on tiptoes so that he would appear at least as tall as his son, or even taller.

Mary Trump interprets the gesture as a sign of her grandfather’s effort to maintain his authority and prevent his children from overshadowing him.

She writes that Fred Trump Sr. wanted Donald to become the public face of the family business and take over its leadership, but at the same time did not want his son to surpass him in achievement or fame.

According to her account, Fred Trump Sr. placed Donald at the center of the family business’s public profile and appointed him president of Trump Management when he was only 24 years old.

In the same piece, Mary Trump also discusses her grandfather’s relationship with his eldest son, Fred Trump Jr. She claims that Fred Trump Sr. despised him because of his career choices and failures in business.

Fred Trump Jr. died in 1981 at the age of 42, while Donald Trump’s father died in 1999 at the age of 93.