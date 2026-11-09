OVL-UÇK challenges the Specialist Court: 240 press conferences are not enough for justice

OVL-UÇK challenges the Specialist Court: 240 press conferences are not enough for justice

After the Specialist Court announced that it had held 240 press conferences, the Kosovo Liberation Army War Veterans’ Organization (OVL-UÇK) questioned its transparency. The organization called for transparent judicial proceedings, impartial justice and respect for fundamental human rights.

Its response was also directed at the president of the Specialist Chambers, Ekaterina Trendafilova. OVL-UÇK described her and the Specialist Court she leads as a disgrace to international justice.

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According to the organization, the number of press conferences does not prove that judicial proceedings are fair and transparent. Kosovo’s citizens, it stressed, do not need 240 conferences to understand justice; they need impartiality, transparency throughout the proceedings and protection of fundamental rights. OVL-UÇK added that transparent communication cannot cover up possible violations during a trial.

The organization asked whether the Specialist Court had shown the same transparency regarding the defense’s claims and concerns, complaints about pretrial detention conditions and allegations that the rights of the accused had been violated.


Shtuar 9.11.2026 20:45

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