A conflict between a couple in Divjakë ended with a 39-year-old woman being injured. She is suspected of having been struck with a sharp instrument by her 45-year-old husband.

According to preliminary police information, the incident occurred at around 7:00 p.m. this evening.

Të lidhura None found

After receiving first aid, the woman was transported to the Trauma Hospital in Tirana, where she will receive specialized medical treatment.

Police escorted her husband, identified as L. V., 45, to the Divjakë Police Station, while the investigative team, under the direction of the Prosecutor’s Office, is continuing its work to determine the full circumstances and causes of the incident.

At around 7:00 p.m. in Divjakë, L. V. allegedly struck his wife, M. V., 39, with a sharp instrument following a conflict between them.

The 39-year-old was taken to the Trauma Hospital in Tirana for specialized medical assistance.

Police officers immediately escorted the 45-year-old to the premises of the Divjakë Police Station, where further procedural actions will be carried out.

Under the direction of the Prosecutor’s Office, the investigative team is working to fully clarify the circumstances of the incident.