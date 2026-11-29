Peskov accuses Europe of obstructing peace talks on Ukraine: It is seeking to prolong the war

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said European countries were making efforts to reach a peace agreement in Ukraine more difficult. According to him, they oppose bilateral talks with Russia and want European troops to be included in any potential agreement.

During an interview with Belarusian state television, in a country allied with Moscow, Peskov said Europe’s positions were not contributing to the negotiating process. The talks are being held under the leadership of the United States, with representatives of Russia and Ukraine taking part, Reuters reports.

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He spoke out particularly against the idea of deploying a European military contingent in Ukraine as part of a potential peace agreement.

“That is precisely why the special military operation began,” Peskov was quoted as saying, using the Kremlin’s term for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

According to the Russian spokesperson, European countries want to take part in negotiations while simultaneously supporting measures that, from Moscow’s perspective, would enable the conflict to continue.

Peskov said Moscow had been informed only on Sunday that European countries did not accept the holding of bilateral talks with Russia and wanted the dialogue to take place in a trilateral format.

Moscow has repeatedly opposed the deployment of European forces on Ukrainian territory as part of a peace agreement.

The latest round of trilateral talks took place at the beginning of this month and was the first of its kind since February. After the meeting, US negotiator Steve Witkoff said Russia had agreed to European representatives taking part in future meetings.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed Europe’s involvement. Moscow, meanwhile, said the participation of European countries would depend on the proposals they brought to the negotiating table.