A 55-year-old man has died following an accident in the village of Perondi, in the Kuçovë municipality.

Andrea Buçka was riding his bicycle on the village road when he was hit by a vehicle that is suspected to have been traveling at high speed.

Të lidhura None found

The collision caused him multiple injuries. The 55-year-old was transported by ambulance to the Berat Regional Hospital in serious condition, but died immediately after arriving at the hospital despite doctors’ efforts.

The victim, a resident of the village of Perondi, was taken to the morgue of the Berat Regional Hospital, journalist Eneida Petova reports.

Following the incident, the investigative team began work at the accident scene to determine its causes and full circumstances. Initial suspicions point to the vehicle’s speed, while the driver has been escorted to the police station.

Police notice

Berat/Preliminary information

At around 8:45 p.m. in the village of Perondi, citizen Sh. D., 20, was involved in an accident while driving his vehicle and collided with citizen A. B., 55, who was riding a bicycle. As a result of the collision, the 55-year-old died.

The investigative team is at the scene and is continuing work to document and fully clarify the circumstances of the accident.