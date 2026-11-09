Qatar may host meeting between Vance and Rezaei, but Iran denies one is planned

Qatar may host meeting between Vance and Rezaei, but Iran denies one is planned

A meeting between U.S. Vice President JD Vance and the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Mohsen Rezaei, is expected to take place next week in Qatar.

Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin announced this, saying the meeting could give fresh momentum to negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

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At a press conference on Monday, Kalin warned that failure to reach an agreement could be followed by another U.S. attack on Iran.

However, the Iranian news agency Tasnim, which is linked to the Revolutionary Guard, reported that an unidentified senior security official in Tehran had denied that the meeting was being planned.

The official said Tehran’s position on negotiations remains unchanged. According to him, Iran will not consider talks with the American side until Washington takes concrete action in line with the seven conditions it has set.

He was quoted as stressing that neither Iran’s policy nor its plans for negotiations have changed and that, without concrete U.S. steps regarding the seven conditions, no plan for talks will be considered.

Meanwhile, Qatar’s prime minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, has met with U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance at the White House.

Last week, Qatar’s prime minister visited Tehran as part of diplomatic efforts to ease tensions between the two sides.

Iraq’s prime minister also traveled to Iran, reportedly with the aim of helping to end the war.

Although there are signs of renewed mediation efforts, it remains unclear whether Washington and Tehran will begin talks, while the Iranian side has so far denied that any meeting has been scheduled.


Shtuar 9.11.2026 20:46

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