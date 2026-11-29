From the Trauma Hospital, students call for an investigation into violence: Criminal liability also for officers who ordered the use of force

Students spoke to the media outside the Trauma Hospital, where protesters injured during rallies held on 28 and 29 November are being treated.

During their statement, they called for an investigation into police violence and the punishment of all those responsible. According to them, responsibility should not fall only on the officers who directly used force.

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The student who spoke to the media said that journalists, protesters and numerous citizens were at the Trauma Hospital. He stated that tear gas, gas-dispensing drones and rubber bullets had been used against the demonstrators.

“These are the means that were used against the protesters. We demand that measures be taken over the police violence and that an investigation be opened. Those responsible must face justice,” he declared.

The student emphasized that responsibility cannot be attributed only to the officers who carried out orders on the ground. “We cannot say that violence is carried out only by one officer. There must also be criminal liability for the officers who issue orders,” he said.

He called for the interior minister to assume political and institutional responsibility for the situation. At the same time, he urged the Ombudsman to publish the cases of violence and called for the embassies to respond to the events.

The student announced that the protest would continue, declaring that what happened on 28 November would not be forgotten.

“The protest will continue, and the blood shed by us on 28 November will not be forgotten. The truth will not be silenced, and the violence cannot be downplayed,” he concluded.